The Indian transformer, transmission, and distribution sector is currently undergoing a once-in-a-generation "supercycle", marking the highest capital expenditure programme in India's history. The Central Electricity Authority has detailed an extensive ₹9.15 trillion transmission network investment roadmap spanning 2023 to 2032.
This transformer stock surged 70% in two months. Are the positives priced in?
SummaryThis power stock jumped 70% in two months on a ₹9 trillion capex wave. Orders are rising, margins are expanding. But is this growth already priced in?
The Indian transformer, transmission, and distribution sector is currently undergoing a once-in-a-generation "supercycle", marking the highest capital expenditure programme in India's history. The Central Electricity Authority has detailed an extensive ₹9.15 trillion transmission network investment roadmap spanning 2023 to 2032.
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