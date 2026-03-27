This transformer stock surged 70% in two months. Are the positives priced in?

The Indian transformer, transmission, and distribution sector is currently undergoing a once-in-a-generation "supercycle", marking the highest capital expenditure programme in India's history. The Central Electricity Authority has detailed an extensive ₹9.15 trillion transmission network investment roadmap spanning 2023 to 2032.
The Indian transformer, transmission, and distribution sector is currently undergoing a once-in-a-generation "supercycle", marking the highest capital expenditure programme in India's history. The Central Electricity Authority has detailed an extensive ₹9.15 trillion transmission network investment roadmap spanning 2023 to 2032.
Buoyed by this outlay, overall transformer demand is projected to grow at a robust 18-22% CAGR through FY28. This expansion is further supported by India's goal to reach 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by FY30. This target necessitates high-density 400kV and 765kV infrastructure as state utilities aggressively modernize ageing substations.
Buoyed by this outlay, overall transformer demand is projected to grow at a robust 18-22% CAGR through FY28. This expansion is further supported by India's goal to reach 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by FY30. This target necessitates high-density 400kV and 765kV infrastructure as state utilities aggressively modernize ageing substations.
Atlanta Electricals is strategically positioned to capitalize on this industrial boom. This is evidenced by its recent market performance: its share price surged nearly 70% over the last two months. The rally is pricing in Atlanta’s positioning within this capex cycle. So, what's driving this surge? How is Atlanta positioning to benefit from this boom?
The 765kV competitive moat
Atlanta Electrical manufactures transformers (ranging from 11-765 kV) for institutional and corporate clients. It serves over 251 clients and has partnerships with major power players, including Getco, Tata Power, and Adani Green Energy.
Its primary products include power transformers (11 kV to 765 kV), auto transformers (66 kV to 400 kV), and inverter duty transformers (0.60 kV to 33 kV). These transformers are critical to India's energy transition and the modernisation of its transmission infrastructure.
Transformers are used across key sectors, including utilities and electricity grids, renewable energy installations (such as solar and wind pooling substations), and emerging sectors like green hydrogen, battery storage systems, and data centres.
However, the real opportunity lies in high-voltage transformers, where visibility into demand and margins is structurally superior. Demand for 400 kV transformers is accelerating rapidly due to a shift in India's energy mix.
The grid modernization tailwind
As renewable energy capacity increases and transmission distances grow, the grid requires higher-voltage infrastructure to operate efficiently. This macro trend supports a robust demand outlook for the 400 kV class, particularly as the National Electricity Plan projects approximately 1.35 lakh MVA in this segment during FY27-32.
This creates a multi-year demand runway for high-voltage equipment manufacturers, providing visibility into growth beyond near-term order inflows.
Entry barriers in high-voltage segment
Atlanta is well-positioned to benefit from this market. This is because high-voltage class transformers have higher entry barriers, longer customer qualification cycles, and less competition than the low-voltage segment. Consequently, the entire industry (including Atlanta Electricals) enjoys structurally stronger, more sustainable margins in the 400-765 kV space.
In addition, large transformer contracts typically include price pass-through mechanisms, which protect the company's gross margins from commodity price inflation. It states that high-voltage transformers typically take over two years to complete, providing long-term revenue visibility. This makes the segment more predictable compared to lower-voltage categories.
Preparing for a contract flood
For now, despite high demand in this segment, the company has decided not to take further 400 kV-class orders until its initial order is fulfilled. Once this prototype is validated, management anticipates a flood of 400 kV-class orders with a lead time of 18-24 months. This is expected to significantly increase the order book.
To capitalise on the opportunity, the company has invested heavily over the past 18 months in expanding its manufacturing footprint. This has resulted in a nearly 4X increase in total capacity from 16,000 MVA to an industry-leading 63,060 MVA.
Having this capacity ready during a boom cycle gives Atlanta a competitive advantage as peers are three-five years away from replicating such greenfield expansions. This helps Atlanta participate in incremental demand, rather than losing orders due to capacity constraints. The management aims to increase capacity utilization to maximize economies of scale.
Unlocking economies of scale
The new Vadod facility is specifically designed to manufacture transformers up to 500 MVA and 400 kV class. The facility began production in July and has already contributed around ₹160 crore, representing one-third of Atlanta's Q3FY26 revenue. Notably, this revenue contribution came with only 30% capacity utilization.
As this utilization rate increases, not only will revenue rise, but operating leverage will also kick in. With the recent acquisition of Atlanta Trafo, it now owns the only privately owned greenfield 765kV-capable plant in India. The 765kV segment commands a 15-20% pricing premium over 400kV products.
Atlanta Trafo officially commenced operations in Q3FY26. Once Atlanta successfully achieves its type-test milestones for 765kV, it is expected to trigger a significant upward valuation re-rating, as per InCred Equities. This re-rating is already playing out as Atlanta stock has risen nearly 70% from 1 February to 24 March, 2026.
Additionally, its facility can be upgraded to manufacture 1,200-kV-class transformers. The management stated that the plant has provision for a 3X expansion, which could increase its capacity from 15,000 MVA to 45,000 MVA, although this expansion phase has not yet begun.
Operating leverage playing out
The plant is expected to start contributing meaningfully to production volume and revenue instantly. Atlanta is already seeing operating leverage playing out. In Q3FY26, its Ebitda margin expanded by 350 bps to 19.4%, driven by output from the new Vadod facility. This strong product mix, along with increasing capacity utilisation, will further strengthen the margin profile.
An all-time high order book of ₹2,451 crore supports instant capacity utilization. This order book also provides approximately two years of revenue visibility based on FY25 revenue of ₹1,244 crore.
The order pipeline stands at ₹10,000. With a 10-15% hit rate, the company anticipates a steady quarterly order intake of approximately ₹600-700 crore.
This visibility ensures that the expanded capacity is backed by demand, reducing the risk of underutilisation. This allows the company to run its expanded facilities at high utilisation, with operating leverage gradually reflected in the bottom line. As a result, Atlanta expects 40% revenue growth in FY26 with a sustainable Ebitda margin.
The backward integration
Now that its capacity expansion is largely complete, Atlanta is planning backward integration. Atlant is investing ₹180 crore to manufacture over 50% of its tanks and radiators in-house by FY27. This will drastically reduce supply chain risks (currently reliant on 22 external vendors) and be margin accretive.
This move not only improves cost control but also enhances execution reliability in a capacity-constrained environment. This backward integration is expected to begin by Q1FY27 and will help the company expand into emerging, fast-growing markets, particularly the data center sector.
It will also help Atlanta improve quality control, supply chain reliability, and potentially achieve cost savings.
Competition and execution risk
The business isn't without risks, and the biggest one is Chinese competition. The lifting of the ban on Chinese bidders for government contracts could increase competition. However, management believes that the Make in India requirement and the 12-18 month approval and qualification process protect domestic players.
The second is execution risk, especially when the company depends on the government for contracts. There is also a perceived risk of future oversupply (due to massive industry-wide capacity addition), leading to pricing pressure and margin degradation. The company doesn't expect any pricing pressure for at least the next three-four years.
Capacity expansion is driving growth
In 9MFY26, revenue from operations rose by 33% year-on-year to ₹1,104 crore, reflecting the progressive ramp-up of the company's newly expanded capacity. Ebitda grew 56% to ₹195 crore, while margin expanded by 270 bps to 17.7%. As a result, net profit rose by 35% to ₹100 crore.
From a balance sheet perspective, Atlanta plans to fully repay its long-term debt of approximately ₹65 crores within the current fiscal year, thereby reducing its finance costs. This could support the bottom line. The return ratio, including return on capital employed (39%) and return on equity (34%), reflects efficient capital allocation and the ability to generate healthy returns from operations.
The valuation gap
After a sharp run-up, Atlanta is now trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 60, a discount to peers such as Siemens (66), CG Power (94), and GE Vernova (81), while at a premium to TARIL (32). However, given their larger scale and more established operating history, the premium commanded by these peers reflects stronger visibility and business depth.
At current levels, the valuation appears to be partially pricing in the execution of its capacity expansion and its entry into the 765kV segment, leaving limited room for execution errors. The key question now is whether Atlanta can sustain its growth and margin trajectory to justify the re-rating, or whether the recent rally has already captured much of the near-term opportunity.
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Madhvendra has over seven years of experience in equity markets and writes detailed research articles on listed Indian companies, sectoral trends, and macroeconomic developments.
The writer does not hold the stocks discussed in this article.
The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.