TRIL: Over 4500% return in less than 4 years! Nuvama sees more upside in this small-cap stock
In its latest note, Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and set a target price of ₹575 apiece, which reflects an upside of 74% from the stock's latest closing price.
Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers India have been a goldmine for investors, as they have been delivering consistent returns with each passing year. The shares, which were trading at a value of ₹6.95 apiece in April 2020, have zoomed 4633% to trade at the current value of ₹330 apiece.
