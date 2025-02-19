Transformers and Rectifiers share price gained over 2% in early trade on Wednesday after the company announced that it secured orders of ₹166.45 crore. Transformers and Rectifiers shares gained as much as 2.42% to ₹376.45 apiece on the BSE. The gains in Transformers and Rectifiers shares comes despite a weak trend in the Indian stock market today.

In a stock exchange filing on February 18, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) said it has secured orders worth ₹166.45 crore from Hyosung T&D India for the supply of single-phase coupling transformers and single-phase transformers for TBCB projects.

The time period by which the order is to be executed and the delivery of transformers is to be done is by the next financial year.

“The Company is committed to delivering high-quality products and services and has established itself as a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country over time,” said Transformers and Rectifiers (India).

Meanwhile, on February 17, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) had announced that its subsidiary TARIL Switchgear Private Limited launched the 245 kV High Voltage Bushings.

Transformers and Rectifiers Stock Price Trend Transformers and Rectifiers shares have fallen over 26% in one month and the stock is down more than 37% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past three months, Transformers and Rectifiers shares have fallen 20%, while they have risen over 7% in six months.

Transformers and Rectifiers shares have delivered multibagger returns of 119% in one year and a staggering 1,120% returns in two years. Over the past five years, Transformers and Rectifiers shares have jumped more than 8,400%.

At 9:25 AM, Transformers and Rectifiers shares were trading 2.03% higher at ₹375.00 apiece on the BSE.