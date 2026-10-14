Transformers and Rectifiers share price jumps 14% after Q2 profit surges 135% | What should investors do next?

TARIL share price today: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price jumped 14% on Wednesday, 14 October, after the company reported a sharp rise in its September-quarter earnings, supported by strong revenue growth, improved operating margins and an exceptional gain.

The transformer manufacturer posted a 135% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹79.8 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹33.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The reported profit included an exceptional gain of ₹131.5 crore.

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Revenue from operations rose 60.7% YoY to ₹739.4 crore in the July–September quarter, against ₹460 crore a year earlier, reflecting strong business momentum.

Operating performance also improved significantly. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to ₹128.8 crore from ₹58.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin expanded to 17.4% from 12.8%, indicating better operating efficiency.

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Transformers and Rectifiers Q2FY27 business updates The company reported an order inflow of ₹1,169 crore in Q2FY27, registering 97% YoY growth. Its unexecuted order book stood at ₹7,237 crore as of 30 September 2026, up 32% from a year earlier. The existing order book is expected to be executed over the next 18–24 months, providing revenue visibility.

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The company also has an inquiry pipeline of approximately ₹21,000 crore under negotiation. Its historical order win ratio remains between 10% and 15%. Around 80% of the current bidding pipeline comprises domestic opportunities, while the remaining 20% relates to export markets, with opportunities spread across government and private-sector customers in utility and industrial segments.

During the quarter, Transformers and Rectifiers successfully completed dynamic short-circuit testing on three transformer units. The milestone validates the products' ability to withstand extreme electrical and mechanical stresses under fault conditions in line with stringent international standards.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing expansion at Changodar is nearing completion, with commercial production expected to begin around Diwali. The additional capacity is expected to help the company execute its growing order book and pursue further business opportunities.

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What management said Satyen Mamtora, Managing Director and CEO of Transformers and Rectifiers, said the company's Q2FY27 performance strengthened its confidence in the growth outlook, supported by order inflows, improving capacity utilisation and progress on expansion projects.

He added that the existing order book provides comfortable revenue visibility, while the Changodar expansion will improve the company's ability to address a larger opportunity pipeline.

The company is also expanding its international customer engagement through its UK subsidiary, particularly in the US and European markets.

Mamtora highlighted the company's entry into the nuclear power sector through the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) Kaiga Units 5 and 6 project. Recent orders from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) further reflect customer confidence in its engineering and manufacturing capabilities, he said.

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Looking ahead, the company plans to invest in manufacturing capacity, technology and backward integration to capitalise on India's growing power infrastructure requirements and support sustainable long-term growth.

Transformers and Rectifiers share price today TARIL share price today opened at ₹334.35 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of ₹355 apiece and an intraday low of ₹332.10 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said the stock witnessed a strong gap-up opening, followed by sustained buying, with the morning rally accompanied by heavy volumes. He expects the positive momentum to continue and recommends holding positions with a 3–4-month investment horizon. On the upside, the stock could extend its rally towards ₹380, while the bullish gap around ₹320 is likely to act as a key support level, he added.

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Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said TARIL share price witnessed a strong rebound from its 200-week exponential moving average (EMA) a couple of weeks ago. The stock had hovered around this key moving average for four consecutive weeks, with the 200-week EMA acting as dynamic support.

Shah noted that the recovery has been accompanied by a sharp increase in trading volumes, while the relative strength index (RSI), which had remained flat, has turned upwards on the weekly chart, signalling renewed bullish momentum.

On the upside, the ₹370–375 zone is likely to act as immediate resistance. A decisive breakout above this range could extend the stock's near-term recovery, he said. On the downside, the ₹300–310 zone is expected to provide immediate support.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.