Transformers and Rectifiers stock: Up 686% in a year, here's why it is still a good 'buy'
Multibagger stock TRIL has surged 686% in the last year and 177% YTD. Antique Broking initiates coverage with a likely 32% upside.
Multibagger stock Transformers and Rectifiers India (TRIL) has given unprecedented returns to its investors, zooming 686 percent in the last one year and 177 percent in 2024 YTD.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started