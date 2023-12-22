Transformers and Rectifiers share price zooms nearly 20% to hit all-time high; what's behind the rally?
Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers India (TRIL), one of the leading manufacturers of transformers, have skyrocketed 19.6% in today's trade to record a new lifetime high of ₹226 apiece. This year so far, the shares have delivered a multibagger return of 300%.
Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers India (TRIL), one of the leading manufacturers of transformers, have skyrocketed 19.6% in today's trade to record a new lifetime high of ₹226 apiece. This impressive rally was attributed to the company's successful completion of a dynamic short circuit on 105 MVA Transformer.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started