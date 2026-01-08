Transformers and Rectifiers shares crash 9% after Q3 results; details here

Transformers and Rectifiers share price crashed as much as 9% on the BSE on Thursday, January 8, after the company reported its December quarter (Q3FY26) results. The stock opened at ₹324.35 against its previous close of ₹321.25 and touched its intraday high and low of ₹326.50 and ₹284, respectively, finally closing at ₹291.85 with a loss of 9.15%.

The company's consolidated profit for the December quarter jumped nearly 35% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹73.85 crore from ₹54.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose by 31.7% YoY to ₹736.76 crore from ₹559.36 crore in Q3FY25.

EBITDA jumped 38% YoY to ₹129.24 crore from ₹93.75 crore in the same quarter last year, while EBITDA margin improved by 78 basis points YoY to 17.54% from 16.76% in the same quarter last year.

Moreover, the company also announced the resignation of Mukul Srivastava as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with effect from January 7, 2026, due to personal reasons.

It also announced the appointment of Satyen J. Mamtora, Managing Director of the company, as the CEO of the company with effect from January 8, 2026.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources, that "the Finance Ministry is planning to scrap five-year-old restrictions on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts. Following the reports, shares of many heavy electrical equipment companies, including BHEL (down 10.34%), Hitachi Energy India (down 5.88%), and ABB India (down 4.86%), suffered significant losses.

Transformers and Rectifiers share price trend Transformers and Rectifiers shares have given multibagger returns of over 112% over the last two years and nearly 920% over the last three years, as per the BSE data. Over a five-year timeframe, the stock has surged 2863%.

However, it has seen profit booking in the recent past, as over the last year, it has declined more than 50%.

Read all market-related news here

Advertisement