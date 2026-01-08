Mint Market
Transformers and Rectifiers shares crash 9% after Q3 results; details here

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers fell 9% following their Q3 results. The company's consolidated profit for the December quarter jumped nearly 35% YoY to 73.85 crore, while revenue from operations for the quarter rose by 31.7% YoY.

Nishant Kumar
Updated8 Jan 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Transformers and Rectifiers share price crashed 9.15% on January 8 after the company reported its December quarter results.
Transformers and Rectifiers share price crashed 9.15% on January 8 after the company reported its December quarter results.
Transformers and Rectifiers share price crashed as much as 9% on the BSE on Thursday, January 8, after the company reported its December quarter (Q3FY26) results. The stock opened at 324.35 against its previous close of 321.25 and touched its intraday high and low of 326.50 and 284, respectively, finally closing at 291.85 with a loss of 9.15%.

The company's consolidated profit for the December quarter jumped nearly 35% year-on-year (YoY) to 73.85 crore from 54.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose by 31.7% YoY to 736.76 crore from 559.36 crore in Q3FY25.

EBITDA jumped 38% YoY to 129.24 crore from 93.75 crore in the same quarter last year, while EBITDA margin improved by 78 basis points YoY to 17.54% from 16.76% in the same quarter last year.

Moreover, the company also announced the resignation of Mukul Srivastava as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with effect from January 7, 2026, due to personal reasons.

Also Read | Sensex crashes 780 points; investors lose ₹8 lakh crore in 1 day

It also announced the appointment of Satyen J. Mamtora, Managing Director of the company, as the CEO of the company with effect from January 8, 2026.

Meanwhile, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources, that "the Finance Ministry is planning to scrap five-year-old restrictions on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts. Following the reports, shares of many heavy electrical equipment companies, including BHEL (down 10.34%), Hitachi Energy India (down 5.88%), and ABB India (down 4.86%), suffered significant losses.

Transformers and Rectifiers share price trend

Transformers and Rectifiers shares have given multibagger returns of over 112% over the last two years and nearly 920% over the last three years, as per the BSE data. Over a five-year timeframe, the stock has surged 2863%.

However, it has seen profit booking in the recent past, as over the last year, it has declined more than 50%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

