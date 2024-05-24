Transformers & Rectifiers stock hits 5% upper circuit on ₹161 crore order win

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company announced that it received an export order from AL Anwaar International for a "T&R" MAKE 90 MVA, 132/33 KV Transformer with fittings and accessories, worth ₹161 crore.

In February, the company secured an order worth ₹232 crore from the Power Grid Corporation of India. Over recent months, TRIL has received multiple orders, bringing its unexecuted order book to 44,594 MVA valued at ₹2,581 crore as of March 31, according to the company's Q4 earnings report.

The transformer industry is currently experiencing a surge in orders, with a particularly optimistic demand outlook in sectors such as railways, renewables, green energy, and power.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) estimates a total investment of ₹7.42 lakh crore from 2022 to 2030 for upgrading distribution infrastructure.

Beyond the CEA's distribution plan, various other factors are anticipated to significantly contribute to the transformer sector's demand until 2030. The Indian transformer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12–14%.

Positioned strategically within these industry dynamics, the company said it aims to capitalise on forthcoming growth opportunities in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector, strengthening its market position year on year.

In Q4FY24, the company reported a 306% surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹35.95 crore, while its revenue from operations increased to ₹500 crore, up from ₹425 crore in the same period last year.

For the entire fiscal year, net profit rose by 16% YoY to ₹56.09 crore, although revenue from operations decreased to ₹1,291 crore, compared to ₹1,396 crore in FY23.

Meanwhile, the shares have delivered a multibagger return of 167% in less than five months, climbing from ₹235 to ₹620 apiece. Over the previous calendar year, the stock achieved a return of 315%. In terms of long-term performance, the shares have generated an astounding return of nearly 5448% over the past five years.

Transformers & Rectifiers is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling various kinds of transformers, such as power and distribution transformers, furnace transformers, rectifier transformers, and specialised transformers.

