Transformers & Rectifiers stock hits 5% upper circuit on ₹161 crore order win
Snapping a five-day losing streak, shares of Transformers & Rectifiers India (TRIL), a leading transformer manufacturer, hit the 5% upper circuit limit today, reaching ₹620 apiece following a significant order win.
