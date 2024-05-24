Transformers & Rectifiers stock hits 5% upper circuit on ₹161 crore order win

Snapping a five-day losing streak, shares of Transformers & Rectifiers India (TRIL), a leading transformer manufacturer, hit the 5% upper circuit limit today, reaching ₹620 apiece following a significant order win. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company announced that it received an export order from AL Anwaar International for a "T&R" MAKE 90 MVA, 132/33 KV Transformer with fittings and accessories, worth ₹161 crore.

In February, the company secured an order worth ₹232 crore from the Power Grid Corporation of India. Over recent months, TRIL has received multiple orders, bringing its unexecuted order book to 44,594 MVA valued at ₹2,581 crore as of March 31, according to the company's Q4 earnings report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The transformer industry is currently experiencing a surge in orders, with a particularly optimistic demand outlook in sectors such as railways, renewables, green energy, and power.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) estimates a total investment of ₹7.42 lakh crore from 2022 to 2030 for upgrading distribution infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beyond the CEA's distribution plan, various other factors are anticipated to significantly contribute to the transformer sector's demand until 2030. The Indian transformer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12–14%.

Positioned strategically within these industry dynamics, the company said it aims to capitalise on forthcoming growth opportunities in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector, strengthening its market position year on year.

In Q4FY24, the company reported a 306% surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹35.95 crore, while its revenue from operations increased to ₹500 crore, up from ₹425 crore in the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the entire fiscal year, net profit rose by 16% YoY to ₹56.09 crore, although revenue from operations decreased to ₹1,291 crore, compared to ₹1,396 crore in FY23.

Meanwhile, the shares have delivered a multibagger return of 167% in less than five months, climbing from ₹235 to ₹620 apiece. Over the previous calendar year, the stock achieved a return of 315%. In terms of long-term performance, the shares have generated an astounding return of nearly 5448% over the past five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transformers & Rectifiers is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling various kinds of transformers, such as power and distribution transformers, furnace transformers, rectifier transformers, and specialised transformers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!