Transformers & Rectifiers India share price tanks over 18% after allegation of forging clearance certificate1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Transformers & Rectifiers India's share price dropped 18% after Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation decided to stop doing business with the company for three years due to allegations of forging Material Dispatch Clearance Certificates.
Transformers & Rectifiers India share price slumped over 18% on Thursday's session following the news that Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd (GETCO) would no longer do business with the company for three years due to allegations of forging Material Dispatch Clearance Certificate (MDCC). Transformers & Rectifiers India shares opened at intraday high level of ₹92.60 apiece on BSE.
