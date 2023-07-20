The company in an exchange filing stated that it had received a "Stop Deal" notice from GETCO dated July 13, 2023, which had been physically received by RPAD on July 19, 2023, and that GETCO had decided to stop doing business with the company for a period of three years on the grounds that the company had allegedly submitted forged MDCC relating to certain Transformers supplied by the company under the Contract awarded for supply of total 29 Transformers and 1 Reactor.