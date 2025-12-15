Transformers & Rectifiers share price rallies another 11%, surges 30% in two sessions on strong volumes

Keeping its momentum intact despite weakness in the broader market, Transformers & Rectifiers India share price rallied another 11.3% to the day’s high of ₹311.85 apiece in Monday’s session, December 15, taking the two-day cumulative gain to 30% in just two trading sessions, supported by a strong rise in trading volumes.

As of 11:45 AM, a total of 34 million shares had changed hands on both BSE and NSE, which is twice the stock's weekly average.

Advertisement

This sharp recovery came as a relief for shareholders, who had been waiting for the stock to rebound following its biggest one-way crash in recent times. Between November 10 and December 12, the stock remained under pressure, losing nearly 40% of its value and slipping to levels not seen in over 18 months.

The sell-off was triggered by multiple negative news flows, including a weak performance in the September quarter and reports that the company was debarred from World Bank–financed projects for allegedly engaging in corruption and fraud linked to a $486 million project aimed at improving Nigeria’s electric grid, causing the once Dalal Street–favorite stock to crumble.

The company's net profit during the September quarter dropped to ₹34 crore, a 24% YoY decline from ₹45 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue from operations remained flat at ₹460 crore compared with ₹462 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at ₹51.3 crore, a 27% drop from ₹70 crore in the September 2024 quarter, with margins contracting by 398 basis points YoY to 11.15%.

Its margins were impacted by a sharp rise in employee benefit expenses, which soared 116% YoY to ₹26.05 crore.

Transformers & Rectifiers India share price trend Though the stock has recovered sharply from recent lows, it still trades nearly 48% below its recent highs. While the stock’s short-term trend appears weak, its long-term performance remains strong, having delivered a massive 926% return over the past three years and an extraordinary 6,500% gain over the last five years.

These gains reflect a consistent upward trend since July 2022, with no major corrections during this period, generating substantial wealth for shareholders. Over this time, the stock price surged from ₹14.65 to ₹405, translating into an impressive return of 2,664%.

Advertisement

TRIL operates across a wide range of sectors, including power generation, transmission and distribution, railways, renewable energy, infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing.

The company has a strong domestic presence in India and has successfully expanded internationally, exporting products to several countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.