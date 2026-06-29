Transrail Lighting share price jumps 4% after winning overseas orders worth ₹459 crore

Transrail Lighting share price jumped nearly 4% in early trade on Monday after the company announced receiving a significant international order. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 3.85% to ₹531.95 apiece on the BSE.
The gains in Transrail Lighting shares were also supported by robust volumes. Around 11 lakh equity shares of Transrail Lighting changed hands on stock exchanges as compared to its one week average trading volumes of 7 lakh shares.
Transrail Lighting said it has secured new international orders worth approximately ₹459 crore primarily in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in the international market.
“The order wins mainly include EPC projects for construction of Transmission Lines in the MENA region which further strengthens the company’s international order book. These wins reinforce Transrail’s established capabilities in executing large transmission infrastructure projects across global markets,” Transrail Lighting said in a regulatory filing on June 26.
With this, Transrail Lighting’s total order inflow for the year has reached ₹1,034 crore, apart from which there is L1 position of around ₹400 crore, it added.
“With a strong unexecuted order book and a healthy bidding pipeline, we remain well positioned to sustain our growth momentum while continuing to deliver projects with operational excellence and maintaining our focus on profitable growth,” said Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, Transrail Lighting.
Transrail Lighting share price has risen 9% in one month and has gained 10% in three months. The smallcap stock has fallen 8% in six months, while it has dropped nearly 21% in one year.
At 9:55 AM, Transrail Lighting share price was trading 2.04% higher at ₹522.65 apiece on the BSE.
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