Transrail Lighting share price jumped over 6% in early trade on Friday after the company secured a significant order in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment. Transrail Lighting shares spiked as much as 6.7% to ₹516.65 apiece on the BSE.

Transrail Lighting said that it has secured new orders worth ₹2,752 crore, primarily from T&D business. With this order, the company’s order book crossed ₹7,400 crore.

“We are pleased to announce our order wins of ₹2,752 crore which reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in the T&D industry. Our order book continues to grow, driven by competitiveness including our backward integration. With these additions, our YTD order inflows have crossed ₹7,400 crore, this is a growth of ~90% vis-à-vis last year further strengthening our position in the industry,” said Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, Transrail Lighting.

With a robust order book, manufacturing capacities, proven execution capabilities and promising tender pipeline we have good growth prospects in the coming quarters, he added.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the T&D segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 58 countries.

The company has completed more than 200 projects in power transmission and distribution vertical, along with comprehensive and extensive project execution capabilities in terms of manpower, supply of materials (including self-manufactured products).

Transrail Lighting Stock Price Trend Transrail Lighting share price has fallen 3% in one month and more than 11% on a year-to-date basis.

The company had made a strong stock market debut in December 2024 after its initial public offering (IPO) received decent response. Transrail Lighting shares were listed at ₹585.15 apiece on the BSE, and at ₹590 per share on the NSE, delivering around 36% listing gain to the IPO investors.

The stock hit a record high of ₹719.15 apiece on January 06, 2025, and touched a low of ₹465.20 apiece on February 27, 2025.

Transrail Lighting shares were trading nearly 20% higher than their issue price, but over 11% lower than its listing price.

At 9:35 AM, Transrail Lighting shares were trading 2.44% higher at ₹496.00 apiece on the BSE.