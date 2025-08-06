Transrail Lighting share price soars 13% in biggest 1-day spike since listing on strong Q1 results

Transrail Lighting share price in focus: Transrail Lighting, a recent debutant on Dalal Street, witnessed a sharp uptick in its shares during intraday trade on Wednesday, August 06, gaining 13% to hit a two-week high of ₹797 apiece. The rally came in response to the company’s robust June-quarter results.

Post-market hours on Tuesday, the company reported a 105% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to ₹106 crore in Q1, while revenue from operations rose 81% YoY to ₹1,660 crore from ₹916 crore in the same period last year.

The revenue growth was primarily driven by strong execution in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, which remains the company’s core focus area. At the operating level, EBITDA improved by 66% YoY to ₹200 crore, though margins slipped 100 basis points to 12%.

During the quarter, the company secured new orders worth ₹1,748 crore, with a significant portion coming from domestic T&D projects, reflecting 72% YoY growth. The T&D segment accounts for 97% of the total order book, with the total unexecuted order book, including L1, standing at ₹15,637 crore.

At the end of the June quarter, the company’s unexecuted order book stood at ₹14,654 crore, marking a robust 44% YoY increase, as per the company's exchange filing.

With India targeting 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, one of the world’s most ambitious clean energy programs, the company sees strong potential for additional T&D orders.

“We have started the financial year on a strong note, delivering robust growth in revenue, profitability, and order intake. Our consistent order inflow, led by the core T&D segment, has further strengthened our order book. Combined with our sharp execution focus, this reinforces our confidence in sustaining momentum in the coming quarters," said Mr. Randeep Narang, MD & CEO.

Transrail Lighting shares up 76% from IPO price After a bumper listing on the exchanges in December 2024, the stock couldn't sustain its momentum in the following months, closing in the red for five consecutive months, including December. However, after a period of sluggishness, the stock staged a recovery in May, gaining 32% and the momentum extend into the following months, with stock gaining another 7% in June and 13% in July.

The company's shares were listed at ₹585.15 apiece on the BSE and ₹590 on the NSE, a 36% above the IPO price of ₹432. At current levels, the shares are trading 76% above their listing price.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the T&D segment, with operations also spanning civil, railways, and poles & lighting, and a footprint across 58 countries.