Transrail Lighting share price soars 6% to 4-month high after securing ₹534 crore in new orders

Transrail Lighting share price in focus: Transrail Lighting, a recent debutant on Dalal Street, saw a sharp uptick in its shares during early morning trade on Tuesday, June 3, gaining 6% to hit a four-mnth high of ₹674 apiece, following a significant order win in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment.

The company informed investors through a regulatory filing on Monday that it had received fresh orders worth ₹534 crore across both domestic and international markets.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said, “We are pleased to begin the new financial year with a steady build-up in order inflows, led by wins in our core Transmission & Distribution segment. These new orders also include our biggest substation job, which we will execute in Africa. With FY26 order intake already crossing ₹1,600 crore, we remain focused on efficient execution and timely delivery.”

During the March quarter, the company secured new orders worth ₹4,965 crore, taking the total order intake for FY25 to ₹9,680 crore, primarily from the T&D segment. As of March 31, 2025, its unexecuted order book stood at ₹14,551 crore, reflecting a 44% year-on-year growth.

For the quarter ended March 2025, the company reported a 27% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹126.57 crore, up from ₹99.72 crore in the corresponding period of FY24, driven by higher operational revenues.

Transrail’s operational revenues increased by 40% year-on-year to ₹1,946.02 crore from ₹1,392.41 crore in Q4FY24. For the full year FY25, the company’s net profit rose over 40% to ₹327 crore from ₹233 crore in FY24. Operational revenues also grew 30% to ₹5,307.75 crore from ₹4,076.52 crore in the previous year.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the T&D segment, with operations also spanning civil, railways, and poles & lighting, and a footprint across 58 countries. The company has completed more than 200 projects in the power transmission and distribution vertical, with comprehensive project execution capabilities, including manpower and the supply of self-manufactured materials.

Transrail Lighting share price trend After a bumper listing on the exchanges in December 2024, the stock couldn't sustain its momentum in the following months, closing in the red for five consecutive months, including December. However, after a period of sluggishness, the stock staged a recovery in May, gaining 32%.

The company's shares were listed at ₹585.15 apiece on the BSE and ₹590 on the NSE, delivering around 36% listing gains to IPO investors. At current levels, the shares are trading 15.3% above their listing price.