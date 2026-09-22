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Transrail Lighting shares surge 13% | Is the pullback set to continue? Experts weigh in

Transrail Lighting surged nearly 13% after announcing a 70% increase in conductor manufacturing capacity at its Silvassa facility, rising to 40,800 km. The company is pursuing a second expansion phase to double capacity, emphasizing the potential for revenue growth and enhanced project execution.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published22 Sep 2026, 12:09 PM IST
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Transrail Lighting shares surge 13%
Transrail Lighting shares surge 13%(Photo: AI generated )
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Shares of Transrail Lighting jumped nearly 13% on Tuesday, 22 September, after the company announced the completion of the first phase of its brownfield expansion at its Silvassa facility, significantly increasing its conductor manufacturing capacity.

The company's annual conductor manufacturing capacity has risen 70% to 40,800 km from 24,000 km, marking a major expansion in its manufacturing capabilities. Transrail is also working on the second phase of the expansion, which is expected to take total capacity to twice the original level.

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For investors, the key question is whether this additional capacity can translate into higher execution, stronger revenue growth and better operating leverage as demand for transmission and distribution infrastructure expands.

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Why is the capacity expansion important?

Conductors are a critical component of power transmission infrastructure. By increasing its in-house manufacturing capacity, Transrail can strengthen its ability to support its EPC business and execute a larger volume of transmission and distribution projects.

The Phase 1 expansion at Silvassa takes annual capacity from 24,000 km to 40,800 km — a 70% increase. The company has said the expansion will improve execution efficiency and help it cater to growing market demand.

The move is particularly relevant because Transrail operates an integrated business model, spanning the design and engineering of transmission lines, manufacturing, construction and testing.

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Phase 2 could take capacity even higher

The current expansion is not the end of the company's manufacturing ramp-up.

Transrail is already pursuing Phase 2, following which conductor capacity is expected to reach twice the original capacity before the expansion programme began. This gives the company additional headroom to scale production as its EPC requirements and external opportunities increase.

For investors, the next trigger will therefore be the pace at which Phase 2 is completed and the extent to which the additional capacity is utilised.

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Transrail's broader business profile

Transrail has around four decades of experience in the transmission and distribution sector and employs more than 2,800 people.

Beyond conductors, its manufacturing capabilities include transmission towers and poles, while its EPC operations cover transmission lines, substations, railways, civil construction and solar projects.

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Its presence across multiple segments gives the company exposure to a broader infrastructure opportunity rather than relying solely on conductor manufacturing.

Transrail Lighting share price today

Transrail Lighting share price today opened at 418.50 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 467.40 apiece and an intraday low of 417.90.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Transrail Lighting has witnessed a strong pullback of around 11% in the latest session. However, despite the recovery, the stock continues to trade below its key short- and long-term moving averages on the weekly chart.

Shah noted that the MACD line remains below the zero line, indicating a bearish bias. On the ADX indicator, DI− continues to remain above DI+, signalling that bears continue to have the upper hand.

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According to Shah, the 20-week EMA zone of 475– 480 is likely to act as an immediate resistance for the stock. A decisive move above this zone could pave the way for a further pullback extension in the near term.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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