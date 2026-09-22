Transrail Lighting shares surge 13% | Is the pullback set to continue? Experts weigh in

Shares of Transrail Lighting jumped nearly 13% on Tuesday, 22 September, after the company announced the completion of the first phase of its brownfield expansion at its Silvassa facility, significantly increasing its conductor manufacturing capacity.

The company's annual conductor manufacturing capacity has risen 70% to 40,800 km from 24,000 km, marking a major expansion in its manufacturing capabilities. Transrail is also working on the second phase of the expansion, which is expected to take total capacity to twice the original level.

Advertisement

For investors, the key question is whether this additional capacity can translate into higher execution, stronger revenue growth and better operating leverage as demand for transmission and distribution infrastructure expands.

Why is the capacity expansion important? Conductors are a critical component of power transmission infrastructure. By increasing its in-house manufacturing capacity, Transrail can strengthen its ability to support its EPC business and execute a larger volume of transmission and distribution projects.

The Phase 1 expansion at Silvassa takes annual capacity from 24,000 km to 40,800 km — a 70% increase. The company has said the expansion will improve execution efficiency and help it cater to growing market demand.

The move is particularly relevant because Transrail operates an integrated business model, spanning the design and engineering of transmission lines, manufacturing, construction and testing.

Advertisement

Phase 2 could take capacity even higher The current expansion is not the end of the company's manufacturing ramp-up.

Transrail is already pursuing Phase 2, following which conductor capacity is expected to reach twice the original capacity before the expansion programme began. This gives the company additional headroom to scale production as its EPC requirements and external opportunities increase.

For investors, the next trigger will therefore be the pace at which Phase 2 is completed and the extent to which the additional capacity is utilised.

Transrail's broader business profile Transrail has around four decades of experience in the transmission and distribution sector and employs more than 2,800 people.

Beyond conductors, its manufacturing capabilities include transmission towers and poles, while its EPC operations cover transmission lines, substations, railways, civil construction and solar projects.

Advertisement

Its presence across multiple segments gives the company exposure to a broader infrastructure opportunity rather than relying solely on conductor manufacturing.

Transrail Lighting share price today Transrail Lighting share price today opened at ₹418.50 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹467.40 apiece and an intraday low of ₹417.90.

Sudeep Shah, Vice President – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Transrail Lighting has witnessed a strong pullback of around 11% in the latest session. However, despite the recovery, the stock continues to trade below its key short- and long-term moving averages on the weekly chart.

Shah noted that the MACD line remains below the zero line, indicating a bearish bias. On the ADX indicator, DI− continues to remain above DI+, signalling that bears continue to have the upper hand.

Advertisement

According to Shah, the 20-week EMA zone of ₹475– ₹480 is likely to act as an immediate resistance for the stock. A decisive move above this zone could pave the way for a further pullback extension in the near term.

Also Read | Coal India share price climbs 3% after Morgan Stanley upgrades it

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.