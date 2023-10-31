Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 3.4% so far; retail portion booked 5.8x
Transteel Seating Technologies IPO size is ₹49.98 crore which is a combination of fresh issue of 67.84 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹47.49 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 3.56 lakh shares aggregating to ₹2.49 crore.
Transteel IPO: The initial public offering of furniture company Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd has received stellar investors’ response so far as the IPO has been oversubscribed.
