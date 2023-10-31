Transteel IPO: The initial public offering of furniture company Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd has received stellar investors’ response so far as the IPO has been oversubscribed.

Transteel Seating Technologies IPO opened for subscription on Monday, October 30. It is an SME IPO and will remain open for public subscription till November 1.

Let us check Transteel IPO details, GMP today and subscription status:

Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Subscription Status

Transteel Seating IPO has been subscribed 3.38 times so far on Tuesday, the second day of the bidding process. The public issue has received bids for 1.54 crore equity shares as compared to 45.66 lakh equity shares on the offer, as per data available at 3:45 pm.

The IPO has been subscribed 5.86 times in the retail category, 0.32% in the Qualified Institutional Investors' (QIB) category and 1.89 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far on October 31.

Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Details

Transteel Seating IPO opened for public subscription on October 30, Monday, and will close on November 1, Wednesday. The company is expected to finalise the basis of IPO allotment on November 6, and initiate refunds on November 7, while credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on November 8.

The equity shares of Transteel Seating Technologies will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on November 9.

Transteel Seating Technologies IPO size is ₹49.98 crore which is a combination of fresh issue of 67.84 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹47.49 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 3.56 lakh shares aggregating to ₹2.49 crore.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹67 to ₹70 per share. The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹140,000.

The book running lead managers of the Transteel IPO are Gretex Corporate Services Ltd and Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Transteel Seating Technologies IPO GMP Today

Transteel IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹20 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Transteel Seating Technologies shares are trading higher by ₹20 apiece than their issue price in the grey market.

Considering the grey market premium today and the IPO price of ₹70 per share, the estimated Transteel Seating Technologies share listing price is ₹90 apiece, which is at 28.57% premium, market observers said.

