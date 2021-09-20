Travel, hotel stocks buzzing today. Good time to buy these shares?

“Indian may open the doors for foreign tourist soon is another big reason for a sharp rally in hotel stocks. The overall outlook for the travel and tourism sector is very bullish on the back of changing lifestyle, government support, and attractive valuations, therefore, investors can look for investment opportunities in this space but in the near term, we could see some correction in this space as well along with the overall market as there are some global cues," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.