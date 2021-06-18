Travel tech services firm RateGain plans 1,200 cr share sale

“RateGain serves travel and hospitality providers across the globe. So, they are well insulated from the impact of the second covid wave here in India. With vaccinations picking up, especially in the West, demand for travel and hospitality will bounce back strongly and companies such as RateGain will benefit from that. We have already seen a few budget airlines list in the US in the past few months. So investor demand for the sector is clearly coming back," the second person mentioned above said on condition of anonymity.

