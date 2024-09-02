Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Travels & Rentals IPO Day 3: Check subscription status , GMP rises, key dates and all you need to know

Travels & Rentals IPO Day 3: Check subscription status , GMP rises, key dates and all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Travels & Rentals IPO Day3: The issue that opened for subscription on 29 August and is closing for subscription today i.e 2nd September 2024. Having seen strong investor interest, has seen rise in the GMP. Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all key details you need know

Travels & Rentals IPO Day 3: Check subscription status, GMP rises, key dates

Travels & Rentals IPO Day3: The issue that opened for subscription on 29 August and is closing for subscription today i.e 2nd September 2024. Having seen strong investor interest, the GMP. or Grey market premium has been rising too. Here is subscription status , GMP, key dates and all key details you need know

Subscription status

IPO for Travels & Rentals received 608.46 subscriptions by 2 September 2024, 6:36:08 PM as Per BSE data. The public issue had been subscribed 429.90 times in the retail category, and 754.64 times in the NII category.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Travels & Rentals IPO key dates and details

As the subscription period for Travels & Rentals IPO that has begun on 29th August 2024, end today i.e 2 September, 2024 the focus will shift to allotment and listing. The allocation for the Travels & Rentals IPO is anticipated to be finished on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. The Travels & Rentals IPO is scheduled to tentatively list on the BSE SME on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

Travels & Rentals' IPO price was 40 per share. An application for a minimum lot size of three thousand shares was required. As a result, retail investors had to put up a minimum of 120,000. A minimum lot size for HNI investments was two lots, or 6,000 shares, for a total of 240,000.

Travels & Rentals IPO: Objectives of the issue

The 12.24 crore Travels & Rentals IPO is a fixed price offering. The 30.6 lakh shares are being issued fresh.

The Proceeds of the IPO are expected to be used for meeting working Capital Requirement and General Corporate Expenses.

IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Travels & Rentals

The Travels & Rentals IPO GMP that stood was at +15 on Friday has now risen to +22 , as per investorgain.com. This implies that Travels & Rentals' share price that was being offered for 14 higher in the grey market, now on Monday is being offers at a premium of 22.

Considering the issue price of the Travels & Rentals IPO as well as the current premium on the grey market, the estimated listing price of 62 per share is thus 55% more than the IPO price of 40.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.