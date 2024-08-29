Travels & Rentals IPO Day1: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Published29 Aug 2024, 05:43 PM IST
Travels & Rentals IPO Subscription Status

IPO for Travels & Rentals received 3.97 times subscriptions. By August 29, 2024, 5:30 PM, the public issue had been subscribed 7.01 times in the retail category, Nil times in the QIB category, and 0.92 times in the NII category, as per Chittorgarh.com data

Travels & Rentals IPO key dates and details

The subscription period for Travels & Rentals IPO begins on August 29, 2024, and ends on September 2, 2024. On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the allocation for the Travels & Rentals IPO is anticipated to be completed. The tentative listing date for the Travels & Rentals IPO is Thursday, September 5, 2024, and it will take place on the BSE SME.

The IPO price of Travels & Rentals is 40 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 3000 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of 120,000. HNI investments require a minimum lot size of two lots, or 6,000 shares, totaling 240,000.

Travels & Rentals IPO: objectives of the issue

The 12.24 crore Travels & Rentals IPO is a fixed price offering. The 30.6 lakh shares are being issued fresh.

The Proceeds of the IPO are expected to be used for meeting working Capital Requirement and General Corporate Expenses

Travels & Rentals IPO GMP or Grey Market premium

According to investorgain.com, the Travels & Rentals IPO GMP was at +14 on Tuesday. This suggests that in the grey market, the share price of Travels & Rentals was being offered for 14 more.

The estimated listing price of 54 per share is thus 35% higher than the IPO price of 40, taking into account the issue price of the Travels & Rentals IPO and the current premium on the grey market.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 05:43 PM IST
