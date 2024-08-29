Travels & Rentals IPO Day1: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

Travels & Rentals IPO Day1: The issue opened for subscription on 29 August and is likely to close for subscription on 2nd September 2

Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

Also Read | ECOS Mobility IPO Day 2: 10 key things from the RHP you should know

Travels & Rentals IPO Subscription Status IPO for Travels & Rentals received 3.97 times subscriptions. By August 29, 2024, 5:30 PM, the public issue had been subscribed 7.01 times in the retail category, Nil times in the QIB category, and 0.92 times in the NII category, as per Chittorgarh.com data

Travels & Rentals IPO key dates and details

The subscription period for Travels & Rentals IPO begins on August 29, 2024, and ends on September 2, 2024. On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the allocation for the Travels & Rentals IPO is anticipated to be completed. The tentative listing date for the Travels & Rentals IPO is Thursday, September 5, 2024, and it will take place on the BSE SME.

The IPO price of Travels & Rentals is ₹40 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 3000 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹120,000. HNI investments require a minimum lot size of two lots, or 6,000 shares, totaling ₹240,000.

Travels & Rentals IPO: objectives of the issue

The ₹12.24 crore Travels & Rentals IPO is a fixed price offering. The 30.6 lakh shares are being issued fresh.

The Proceeds of the IPO are expected to be used for meeting working Capital Requirement and General Corporate Expenses

Travels & Rentals IPO GMP or Grey Market premium

According to investorgain.com, the Travels & Rentals IPO GMP was at +14 on Tuesday. This suggests that in the grey market, the share price of Travels & Rentals was being offered for ₹ 14 more.

The estimated listing price of ₹54 per share is thus 35% higher than the IPO price of ₹40, taking into account the issue price of the Travels & Rentals IPO and the current premium on the grey market.