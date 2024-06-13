Treasuries Gain as Mounting Data Point to Softer Inflation, Jobs
A rally in the Treasury market lured investors to a sale of 30-year securities after new economic data bolstered bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates more than policymakers anticipate.
A rally in the Treasury market lured investors to a sale of 30-year securities after new economic data bolstered bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates more than policymakers anticipate.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started