Investors keep buying U.S. Treasury securities, defying predictions for a broad selloff that would send bond yields back to their March highs.

Yields, which move in the opposite direction of bond prices, have held steady in recent weeks after rising sharply in the first quarter and then sliding in subsequent months as investors scaled back some of their most optimistic economic forecasts.

Many Wall Street analysts and investors continue to argue that yields are bound to rise based on surging U.S. inflation, a still solid economic outlook and the approaching reduction in central-bank bond purchases. But the market so far hasn’t cooperated, reflecting continuing demand from around the globe.

Treasurys cleared their latest big hurdle Friday when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a highly anticipated speech at the central bank’s annual symposium hosted by the Kansas City Fed. Analysts had thought Mr. Powell might offer clues as to when the Fed might start scaling back its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases, including $80 billion of Treasurys—the type of move that sent shudders through the bond market in the 2013 taper tantrum.

Mr. Powell complied, to a degree, saying he thought the process likely could start before the end of the year. Yields, though, fell when his prepared remarks were made public, underscoring the market’s near-indifference to tapering since the topic arose toward the end of last year.

Explaining Friday’s drop in yields, some analysts noted that Mr. Powell had stopped short of laying out an aggressive timetable for tapering, which would likely start with a formal announcement at the central bank’s September meeting. More significantly, they said, Mr. Powell reiterated that tapering wouldn’t automatically lead the Fed to raise short-term interest rates above their current level near zero, which most believe would have a larger impact on Treasurys.

Last December, Fed officials pledged to maintain its bond-buying program until it sees “substantial" progress toward improved economic and labor-market health. Since then, officials have made it clear that they are nearing that goal.

But Mr. Powell on Friday took pains to note that there was “a different and substantially more stringent test" for raising rates. He added that there was “much ground to cover" to reach the Fed’s goal of maximum employment and spent a large portion of the speech detailing again why he thought the pace of consumer-price increases would moderate once the supply of goods ramps up to meet demand and long-term disinflationary forces, such as globalization and technological advances, reassert themselves.

“I think there’s some comfort in this sort of separation of asset purchase sunsetting and rate hikes," said James Camp, managing director of strategic income at Eagle Asset Management, where he manages portfolios that hold both stocks and bonds. Leading up to Mr. Powell’s remarks, there had been some discussion of faster rate increases, but Mr. Powell “quickly doused that."

The market’s interpretation of Mr. Powell’s message could be seen in the nature of Friday’s move. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note settled Friday at 1.311%, down from 1.342% Thursday and its March high of 1.749%. But the yield on the five-year note led declines, suggesting investors anticipate a slower pace of rate increases over the next half-decade when near-term monetary policy would have a bigger impact.

Investors pay close attention to Treasury yields because they can both influence and reflect the economic outlook. The 10-year yield, in particular, helps set interest rates across the economy—from mortgages to corporate bonds—and tends to rise and fall along with expectations for growth and inflation.

The decline in yields since March has therefore been welcome to many borrowers but somewhat concerning to investors who have looked for various explanations for why it might be a temporary phenomenon.

Even now, many think that the tide is about to turn partly just because of the change in seasons, as traders return from summer vacations and children return to school, encouraging some parents to re-enter the job market. Yields also could rise when new cases of Covid-19 start to fall, some analysts say, noting how the recent resurgence of cases has weighed on investors’ sentiment and sent them searching for safer assets.

John Briggs, global head of desk strategy at NatWest Markets, said he still thinks the 10-year yield can rise to around 1.65% by the end of the year, as coronavirus cases recede, inflation stays hot and investors start to more directly confront the prospect of tighter monetary policy.

Still, he said, “as long as the Fed holds credibility on inflation fighting...you’re not going to lose the long end," referring to longer-term Treasurys. The thinking, he said, is that if the Fed raises rates “earlier, maybe they don’t need to go as high."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

