Treasury demand shows resilience as Fed signals bond-buying pullback

But Mr. Powell on Friday took pains to note that there was “a different and substantially more stringent test" for raising rates. He added that there was “much ground to cover" to reach the Fed’s goal of maximum employment and spent a large portion of the speech detailing again why he thought the pace of consumer-price increases would moderate once the supply of goods ramps up to meet demand and long-term disinflationary forces, such as globalization and technological advances, reassert themselves.