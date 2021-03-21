U.S. government-bond yields rose sharply Friday after the Federal Reserve said it wouldn’t extend a temporary rule that encouraged banks to hold Treasurys, but then yields retreated as investors debated how significant the hit would be to debt markets.

The impending end of capital relief for banks was one factor behind the rising volatility in U.S. government debt markets in recent weeks, according to investors and analysts. They feared losing the ability to exclude Treasurys and deposits held at the central bank from a key measure of balance-sheet strength would hurt their ability to buy and sell Treasurys.

Yields had dropped to as low as 1.671% during Asian and European trading hours as foreign investors bought Treasurys after Thursday’s selloff that sent the yield on the 10-year note to its highest close since January 2020. Yields fall when prices rise. But the Fed’s announcement sent the yield as high as 1.748% before it pared gains to settle at 1.729%, little changed from Thursday’s close, according to Tradeweb.

Shares of financial companies were among the worst-performing sectors in the S&P 500, losing 1.2%.

The Fed implemented capital relief last year to help flood the financial system with cash at a time when investors and companies had been spooked by the outbreak of Covid-19 and the resulting economic shutdowns.

The relief allowed banks to exclude Treasurys and central-bank deposits when measuring the size of their balance sheets relative to the amount of capital they hold for a yardstick known as the Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR). The relief meant they could rapidly increase their holdings of Treasurys and reserves without needing more capital as the Fed pumped money into floundering financial markets.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, said there had likely been some selling of Treasurys by some banks in recent weeks as they prepared for the end of the exemption. Friday’s news, however, probably was more important psychologically than in terms of fresh selling pressure.

“Market attention has been wrapped around this otherwise esoteric matter for the past few weeks," he said. “That has given it greater psychological importance than it warrants."

The end of the relief could lead to further sales by some big banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. or Citigroup Inc., according to Daniel Belton, a strategist at Bank of Montreal. This month, Mr. Belton forecast as much as $200 billion worth of Treasurys could be sold by banks as a group in the months ahead if the exemption was canceled.

“This is still how we are thinking about the aggregate selling pressure on Treasurys, although as this was increasingly priced in over the past few weeks, it’s likely some of that selling already occurred," said Mr. Belton.

The SLR measures the total size of a bank balance sheet and sets a minimum capital requirement. For the biggest U.S. banks, capital must be equal to at least 5% of total assets. This leverage measure is a backstop designed to guard against banks being too aggressive or making mistakes with their risk-based models for setting capital requirements.

The effect of the relief was big for some banks. Citigroup’s leverage ratio was 7% at the end of the fourth quarter, but dropped to 5.9% without the exemption, it told bond investors at the end of January. At JPMorgan, a reported 6.9% leverage ratio was 5.8% without the exemption, according to its earnings presentation.

And banks did grow their balance sheets significantly last year. Mr. Belton estimated that the six largest U.S. banks alone added $715 billion worth of central-bank reserves during 2020 and $278 billion in Treasurys. Banks would only look to sell Treasurys if they wanted to get back to their higher leverage ratios quickly, Mr. Belton said.

Others think investors have overreacted to the prospective end of the relief. Zoltan Pozsar, a money-market strategist at Credit Suisse, said investors were wrong to assume that the special exemption has been the glue holding markets together and that the end of it meant large U.S. banks would have to sell Treasurys.

“Neither the Fed nor the market should fear mayhem if the exemption expires," said Mr. Pozsar.

Mr. Pozsar thinks it is more likely that banks will look at ways to turn away large deposits from some customers and so reduce their own holdings of central-bank reserves if they want to boost their leverage ratios.

The Fed said on Friday it might need to redesign the SLR because of the growth in reserves and Treasury issuance over the past year. With more debt likely to be issued to fund growing government spending and the Treasury already sending $1,400 checks to people’s bank accounts, the growth of both is set to continue.

The Fed’s signal that it could create some form of permanent relief in the SLR is much more important than the end of the exemption, according to analysts at Barclays. “A permanent SLR relief could create a substantial appetite for adding low risk-weight assets such as US Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities even as reserves rise," they wrote to clients Friday.

They added that banks would be able to have the capacity to buy more than $1 trillion in liquid securities, with a focus on medium-term Treasurys.

