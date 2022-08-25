Treasury yields rise on bet that recovery will last longer

Investors mostly don’t think the U.S. is in a recession. Many still believe one is inevitable, as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to bring down inflation. But many are now betting that it will take longer to get there, thanks to a run of mostly solid economic data and comments from Fed officials suggesting that they might start taking a more cautious approach to tightening monetary policy. Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak Friday at the Kansas City Fed’s annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyo.