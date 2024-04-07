Trending stocks: Prabhudas Lilladher suggests Nykaa, NBCC to buy in coming week
Stocks to buy: Nykaa and NBCC are the technical picks by Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.
Indian stock market: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed Friday's session with marginal movements following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% for the seventh consecutive policy meeting. This decision marked the continuation of stability in the domestic equity market, which oBSErved its third consecutive week of gains, largely influenced by the performance of financial sector stocks.
