Trent market cap hits ₹1 lakh crore as shares touch new all-time high
Shares of Trent, the retail arm of Tata Group, hit a new all-time high of ₹2,826 apiece in Friday's trade. This historic high has propelled the company's market capitalisation to cross the ₹1,00,000 crore mark. When considering the stock's highest price of ₹2,826, its market capitalisation touched ₹1,00,464 crore today.
