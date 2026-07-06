Trent Q1 business update: Revenue grows 19%, store network expands

Shares of Tata Group company Trent are likely to attract investor interest in Tuesday's trade (July 7) after the retailer announced its business update for the June quarter.

In a post-market regulatory filing on Monday, the company reported a 19% year-over-year (YoY) increase in standalone revenue (excluding GST) to ₹5,666 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with ₹4,781 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from the sale of merchandise (excluding other operating income) also grew 19% YoY during the quarter. Trent, which owns fashion retail chains Westside and Zudio, continued to expand its retail footprint during the quarter.

As of June 30, 2026, the Tata Group retailer's store network stood at 1,312 outlets, comprising 301 Westside stores, 982 Zudio stores (including seven in the UAE), and 29 stores across other lifestyle concepts. During the quarter, the company added one Westside store and 19 Zudio stores, according to its regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, Trent opened 23 Westside stores and 109 Zudio stores (including two in the UAE), consolidated one Westside store, and expanded its presence to 47 new cities.

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Q4 profit rises 33% For the quarter ended March 2026, Trent reported a 32.6% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹413.1 crore, compared with ₹311.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 19.2% YoY to ₹5,027.99 crore, up from ₹4,216.94 crore a year earlier.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at ₹653 crore for the quarter and ₹2,702 crore for FY26, reflecting growth of 44% YoY in the March quarter and 25% for the full year.

For FY26, consolidated net profit increased 12.2% YoY to ₹1,721.33 crore, while total consolidated income rose 16.3% to ₹20,189.05 crore.

During the quarter, the company's board approved a 1:2 bonus share issue and also declared a dividend of ₹6 per share.

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Stock rebounds sharply from March lows Trent shares staged a strong rebound in April, rising 26%, with the momentum continuing in the following months. The recovery came after the stock remained under sustained selling pressure between October 2024 and March 2026, during which it lost 54% of its value.

The prolonged correction resulted in the stock ending 2025 with a decline of around 40%, marking its first annual loss since 2013.

So far in 2026, the stock has gained 17.2% and has recovered 53% from its March lows. However, it still trades around 40% below its record high of ₹5,563 per share.

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