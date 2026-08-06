Trent Q1 results 2026: Net profit rises 22% YoY to ₹518 crore, revenue up 18%

Tata Group company Trent, on Thursday, reported its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026. The Indian retailer posted a 22% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹518 crore.

Meanwhille, revenue from operations grew 18% YoY to ₹5,755 crore during the quarter.

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On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net profit climbed 25% from ₹413 crore in the March quarter, while revenue from operations increased 14% from ₹5,028 crore in Q4FY26.

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 26% YoY to ₹702 crore, compared with ₹555 crore in the year-ago quarter. During the reporting period, the company recorded a share of loss from associates and joint ventures of ₹9.74 crore, against a share of profit of ₹9.21 crore a year earlier.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 22% to ₹692 crore from ₹565 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Meanwhile, the total tax expense stood at ₹174 crore, up from ₹140 crore in the year-ago period. Current tax amounted to ₹183 crore, while deferred tax resulted in a credit of ₹11.29 crore.

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Trent reported an operating EBITDA of ₹847 crore for the April–June quarter, marking a 36% YoY increase, while its operating EBIT rose 33% YoY to ₹732 crore.

In terms of number of stores, As of 30th June 2026, company's store portfolio included 301 Westside, 982 Zudio (including 7 stores in the UAE) and 29 stores across other lifestyle concepts and we operated with a footprint of over 18 million sqft. across fashion brand.

Management commentary “The business delivered encouraging performance during the quarter notwithstanding continuing macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical events. Our brands continue to represent only a small share of the overall addressable market, providing significant headroom for growth across geographies and customer segments.

While external market conditions may influence demand patterns from time to time, our performance is fundamentally anchored in our ability to offer relevant and aspirational products, remain attuned to evolving customer preferences, and respond with agility. We believe this context positions the business well to continue to grow and deliver significant value to its stakeholders," said Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent Limited.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.