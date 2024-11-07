Trent Q2 Results: Profit grows 56% YoY to ₹355 crore, revenue rises 39%

Trent Ltd, a Tata Group company, posted a 55.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the September quarter to ₹355.06 crore on Thursday, November 7. The profit stood at ₹228.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹4,156.67 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹2,982.42 crore, up 39.3 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent Limited said, “Consumer sentiment has remained relatively muted. This coupled with seasonality has meant that retail businesses have faced headwinds. In the forgoing context, the team has delivered strong results across brands, concepts, categories and channels in Q2,”

We continue to pursue our expansion programme and deepen our store presence with the aim of being ever closer and convenient to customers, Tata said.