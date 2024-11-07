Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Trent Q2 Results: Profit grows 56% YoY to 355 crore, revenue rises 39%

Trent Q2 Results: Profit grows 56% YoY to ₹355 crore, revenue rises 39%

Saloni Goel

Trent Ltd, part of Tata Group, reported a 55.7% YoY increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching 355.06 crore, up from 228.06 crore. Revenue from operations rose 39.3% to 4,156.67 crore compared to 2,982.42 crore last year.

Trent Q2 Results: Profit grows 47% YoY to 355 crore, revenue rises 39%

Trent Ltd, a Tata Group company, posted a 55.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the September quarter to 355.06 crore on Thursday, November 7. The profit stood at 228.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at 4,156.67 crore during the quarter under review as against 2,982.42 crore, up 39.3 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent Limited said, “Consumer sentiment has remained relatively muted. This coupled with seasonality has meant that retail businesses have faced headwinds. In the forgoing context, the team has delivered strong results across brands, concepts, categories and channels in Q2,"

We continue to pursue our expansion programme and deepen our store presence with the aim of being ever closer and convenient to customers, Tata said.

He further said the company is exploring additional avenues of growth and in this context has launched the first international Zudio store in the UAE and Zudio Beauty concept in India.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.