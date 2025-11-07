Trent Q2 results: Profit rises 11% YoY to ₹373 crore

Trent Q2 results: Profit rose by 11.45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 373.42 crore for Q2FY26. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 335.06 crore.

Trent Q2 results: Tata Group's retail company Trent on Friday, November 7, reported an 11.45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit after tax at 373.42 crore for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 335.06 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at 4,817.68 crore, up 16 per cent from 4,156.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's total expenses during the quarter increased 18 per cent to 4,267.39 crore from 3,616.07 crore.

EBITDA rose 21 per cent YoY to 843.53 crore from 696.76 crore in Q2FY25, while EBITDA margin rose by 7 basis points YoY to 17.5 per cent from 16.8 per cent.

On a standalone basis, Trent's net profit came at 450.77 crore compared to 423.44 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose to 4,724.06 crore from 4,035.56 crore in Q2FY25.

Earlier on October 6, Trent said its store portfolio included 261 Westside, 806 Zudio (including 3 in the UAE) and 34 stores across other lifestyle concepts.

Trent to participate in Inditex Trent’s share buyback

The Tata Group company said in an exchange filing that its board has approved the tendering of its entire stake of 94,900 equity shares in Inditex Trent Retail India Pvt. Ltd. (ITRIPL) under the latter’s share buyback programme.

Inditex Trent Retail India Private Limited is an associate company of Trent with a 34.94 per cent shareholding.

Trent had received a letter of offer on November 5 from Inditex for the buyback of 94,900 shares of face value of 1,000 each from its shareholders through the “tender offer” route at a price of 15,421.85 per share.

