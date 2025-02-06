Tata Group’s retail arm, Trent Ltd, on Thursday, February 6 announced robust financial results for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25), reflecting strong revenue growth and a steady expansion strategy.

Profit and Revenue Growth The company’s consolidated net profit surged 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹496.5 crore from ₹370.6 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, profit jumped 48 per cent from ₹335 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY25).

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹4,715.6 crore, marking a 33 per cent YoY increase from ₹3,546.95 crore in the same period last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue grew 12 per cent from ₹4,204.65 crore in Q2FY25.

The company maintained a stable gross margin profile for both its key retail brands, Westside and Zudio. The operating EBIT margin for Q3FY25 stood at 13.1 per cent, slightly lower than the 13.3 per cent recorded in Q3FY24.

For the nine months ending December 2024 (9MFY25), Trent reported a 60 per cent YoY rise in net profit to ₹1,222.8 crore, compared to ₹765.3 crore in 9MFY24. Total income for the period increased by 38 per cent to ₹11,544 crore from ₹8,369.6 crore in the previous year.

Aggressive Store Expansion Trent emphasised its rapid store expansion strategy during the quarter. The company added 14 Westside and 62 Zudio stores (including one in Dubai), bringing its total store count to over 850 large-format fashion stores across 201 cities. The company also consolidated two Westside and four Zudio stores as part of its portfolio optimisation efforts.

As of December 31, 2024, Trent’s retail footprint included 238 Westside stores, 635 Zudio stores, and 34 stores across other lifestyle concepts

The Tata Group company also reiterated its commitment to optimizing its store portfolio by upgrading or consolidating smaller stores into more strategically located outlets. While expansion remains a key growth driver, Trent emphasized that maintaining store aesthetics, improving customer experience, and ensuring high operational quality remain top priorities.