Trent Q4 results: Net profit jumps 32.6% YoY to ₹413 crore; firm announces 1:2 bonus issue, ₹6 dividend

Trent Q4 results: Trent, a Tata Group firm, released its Q4 results on Wednesday, April 22 after market hours. The Tata Group firm's consolidated net profit rose to ₹413.10 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹311.60 crore in the same period last year, representing a 32.57% YoY growth.

The company's board of directors suggested a 600% dividend, or ₹6 per equity share of Re 1, subject to shareholder approval.

It also approved a bonus issue at a 1:2 ratio, with one bonus share of Re 1 issued for every two fully paid-up equity shares held as of the record date, subject to approval.

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In addition, the company granted allowing authority to fund up to ₹2,500 crore in one or more tranches by stock issuance, rights issue, or other approved modes, subject to required approvals.

Revenue from operations was recorded at ₹5,027.99 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹4,216.94 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a growth of 19.23% year-on-year.

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Total income rose to ₹5,055.9 crore from ₹4,291.28 crore, representing an increase of 17.81% year-on-year. Total expenses climbed to ₹4,520.95 crore from ₹3,874.43 crore, reflecting a rise of 16.69% year-on-year.

Operating EBITDA came in at ₹653 crore for the quarter and ₹2,702 crore for FY26, registering robust growth of 44% YoY in Q4 and 25% for the year.

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Noel N Tata highlighted that Trent delivered a resilient performance in FY26 despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, supported by steady consumer demand and strong execution. From a financial standpoint, the company continues to see traction from its differentiated product mix and expanding brand portfolio, which is helping drive revenue growth and improve margins.

A key highlight was the Star business, where the contribution of Trent’s own brands and products has crossed 73% of revenues, indicating better control over pricing, margins, and profitability. While store expansion in the Star segment has been slower than expected, the company plans to accelerate growth, including selective investments in retail real estate to tap high-density markets more effectively.

Trent share price today Trent share price today ended nearly 1% higher at ₹4,435.60 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹4,493.90, and an intraday low of ₹4,340.30 per share.

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Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock has witnessed a strong rally in recent weeks and is now approaching a crucial resistance near its long-term 200-day simple moving average (200-DSMA) around 4,500. He noted that the formation of a doji pattern at this level signal indecision near key resistance.

Despite this, the overall bias remains positive following a recent saucer pattern breakout. Bhosale highlighted that the breakout zone around 4,200 is likely to act as strong support in the near term, while the immediate trading range is seen between 4,200 and 4,500. A decisive move above 4,500 could trigger the next leg of a strong uptrend.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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