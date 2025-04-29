Trent Q4 Results: Tata group company posts 46% YoY fall in PAT to ₹350 crore; ₹5 dividend declared

Trent Q4 Results: Trent Ltd, part of the Tata group of stocks, on Tuesday, April 29, posted a sharp decline of 46.4% year-on-year (YoY) in its March 2025 quarter standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹350 crore, even as the revenues increased. The profit stood at ₹654 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the PAT was lower by 25% from ₹469 crore posted in the December 2024 quarter.

The standalone revenue from operations surged 29% YoY to ₹4,016 crore, while the figure was down nearly 10% sequentially.

On a consolidated basis, Trent's PAT declined a whopping 55% YoY to ₹318 crore in the March 2025 quarter, compared to ₹704 crore in the same period last year. The Tata group company, however, reported Q4 FY25 revenue of ₹4,217 crore, up 28% from ₹3,298 crore posted in the same quarter of FY24.

Trent Dividend Along with the financial results, Trent's board also recommended a dividend of ₹5 per share.

“The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a Dividend of 500% i.e., Rs. 5/- per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders. The Dividend, if approved, shall be paid on or after the fourth day from the conclusion of the 73rd Annual General Meeting,” Trent said in a filing today.

According to Trendlyne data, Trent has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹3.20 per share in the last 12 months, having a dividend yield of 0.06%.