Trent share price falls over 3% after Q2 business update; Should you buy?

Trent share price declined over 3% in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced its provisional business update for the second quarter of FY26. The Tata Group stock fell as much as 3.78% to ₹4,590.90 apiece on the BSE.

Trent said its standalone revenue from sale of products during Q2FY26 increased 17% to ₹5,002 crore from ₹4,260 crore in the year-ago period. For the first half of FY26, Trent’s revenue rose 19% to ₹10,063 crore from ₹8,488 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

During the quarter ended September 2025, Trent net opened 13 new Westside stores and 40 new Zudio stores.

As of 30th September 2025, Trent’s store portfolio included 261 Westside, 806 Zudio (including 3 in UAE) and 34 stores across other lifestyle concepts, the company said in a regulatory filing on October 6.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that Trent’s 17% YoY revenue growth was primarily driven by 33% YoY increase in the store count, while revenue per store declined 9% YoY, indicating store-level sales cannibalization.

Trent launched a new format Burnt Toast during the quarter, which helped increase the other fashion format’s store count by 5 QoQ to 34 (+21% YoY).

Motilal Oswal maintained a ‘Buy’ call on Trent stock, and said, “We note that store additions typically pick up pace in 2H, and all eyes would be on a further scale-up of Trent’s fashion footprint as store expansion remains its biggest growth driver amid weakening SSSG.”

Equirus downgraded its rating on Trent shares to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Add’, and reduced the target price on the stock to ₹4,474 apiece from ₹5,759 earlier, citing signs of growth fatigue.

The brokerage firm noted that the Q2 is poised to be the fifth consecutive quarter of sequential moderation in topline growth, while the standalone revenue growth of 17% marked its lowest performance in the past 18 quarters.

It said that the expectation of 26% topline CAGR over FY25-27 appears increasingly unachievable, and it foresees valuation multiple compression against the backdrop of earnings downgrades and growth moderation.

Trent Share Price Performance Trent share price has declined over 15% in one month and has fallen 1.5% in six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Tata Group stock has dropped 34%, while it has fallen 37% in one year. However, Trent shares have delivered mutlibagger returns of nearly 600% in the past five years.

At 9:50 AM, Trent share price was trading 1.91% lower at ₹4,680.00 apiece on the BSE.

