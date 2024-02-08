Trent share price jumps another 9% to 52-week high after Q3 results; up 26% this week; Should you buy?
Trent’s standalone business SSSG was aided by emerging categories such as BPC, innerwear and footwear. These categories contributed to 19% of standalone revenues.
Trent share price extended rally to hit a fresh 52-week high on Thursday after the Tata Group company reported strong Q3 results. Trent shares jumped as much as 9.04% to a new high of ₹3,935.85 apiece on the BSE.
