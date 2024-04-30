Trent shares hit a fresh record high on Q4 boost, up 218% in 1 year. Should you buy the stock after Q4 result?
Trent shares have seen whopping gains in the last one year. As of April 29 close, Trent shares have surged 218 per cent over the last year.
Trent share price: Trent shares jumped over 7 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹4,669.95 in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, April 30, a day after the company reported its March quarter (Q4) results. Trent shares opened at ₹4,450.25 against its previous close of ₹4,351.45 and rose as much as 7.32 per cent to hit its fresh record high of ₹4,669.95 on BSE. Around 9:30 am, Trent shares traded 5.33 per cent higher at ₹4,583.30. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.14 per cent up at 74,774 at that time.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started