Tata Group stock hits 52-week low, loses nearly 45% year-to-date; opportunity for value buying?

Trent's share price has declined by over 16% in less than two months. Year-to-date, the Tata Group stock has plunged by nearly 45%, compared to a 7.5% gain in the equity benchmark Sensex. 

Nishant Kumar
Updated11 Dec 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Trent's share price hit its 52-week low in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, December 11.
Trent's share price hit its 52-week low in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, December 11. (Pixabay)

Trent share price slipped by more than 2% in morning trade on the BSE on Thursday, December 11, to hit its 52-week low. The stock opened at 4,046.55 against its previous close of 4,018 but failed to hold altitude and dropped 2.2% to its 52-week low of 3,931.45. If the stock ends lower, it will be its fifth consecutive session of losses.

Trent's share price has been under pressure since November. On a monthly scale, it is down over 7% this month after an over 9% decline in November. Overall, the stock has declined by over 16% in less than two months. Year-to-date, the Tata Group stock has plunged by nearly 45%, compared to a 7.5% gain in the equity benchmark Sensex. Trent shares hit their 52-week high of 7,490 on January 3.

Trent shares: Opportunity for value buying?

Trent shares came under renewed pressure after the company reported its September quarter earnings.

Trent's consolidated profit after tax for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26) rose 11.45% year-on-year (YoY) to 373.42 crore, while revenue from operations increased 16% YoY to 4,817.68 crore.

EBITDA rose 21% YoY to 843.53 crore, while EBITDA margin rose by 7 basis points YoY to 17.5%.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

TrentStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStocks To BuyTata Group Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTata Group stock hits 52-week low, loses nearly 45% year-to-date; opportunity for value buying?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.