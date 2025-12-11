Tata Group stock hits 52-week low, loses nearly 45% year-to-date; opportunity for value buying?

Trent share price slipped by more than 2% in morning trade on the BSE on Thursday, December 11, to hit its 52-week low. The stock opened at ₹4,046.55 against its previous close of ₹4,018 but failed to hold altitude and dropped 2.2% to its 52-week low of ₹3,931.45. If the stock ends lower, it will be its fifth consecutive session of losses.

Trent's share price has been under pressure since November. On a monthly scale, it is down over 7% this month after an over 9% decline in November. Overall, the stock has declined by over 16% in less than two months. Year-to-date, the Tata Group stock has plunged by nearly 45%, compared to a 7.5% gain in the equity benchmark Sensex. Trent shares hit their 52-week high of ₹7,490 on January 3.

Trent shares: Opportunity for value buying? Trent shares came under renewed pressure after the company reported its September quarter earnings.

Trent's consolidated profit after tax for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26) rose 11.45% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹373.42 crore, while revenue from operations increased 16% YoY to ₹4,817.68 crore.

EBITDA rose 21% YoY to ₹843.53 crore, while EBITDA margin rose by 7 basis points YoY to 17.5%.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.