Trent share price: Tata Group stock jumps 6% after Q2 results | Should you buy or sell? Check target, upside

Trent share price jumped over 6% in early trade in Friday's trading session after the Tata Group stock reported its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026, on Thursday.

Trent shares opened at ₹3,018 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹2,861.70 on Thursday and touched an intraday high of ₹3,060 on 30 October.

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Trent Q2 results 2026 Tata Group-owned retail company Trent reported a 25.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit to ₹468.09 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹373.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased 21.9% YoY to ₹5,873.14 crore in the September quarter, up from ₹4,817.60 crore in Q2 FY26. Meanwhile, total expenses rose 20.4% YoY to ₹5,259.13 crore, against ₹4,367.15 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a standalone basis, Trent’s net profit grew 8.6% YoY to ₹490 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹451 crore in the corresponding period last year. Standalone revenue climbed 22.5% to ₹5,788 crore from ₹4,724 crore a year ago.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 29.6% YoY to ₹1,054 crore, compared with ₹813 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA margin also improved to 18.2% from 17% in the year-ago period.

Trent reported an improvement in its operating EBIT margin to 11.6% in Q2FY27, up from 10.5% in the year-ago quarter, supported by the continued expansion of its fashion retail business across markets.

During the quarter, the company inaugurated its 1,000th Zudio store, further strengthening its position in the value-fashion segment. As of September 30, 2026, Trent operated 311 Westside outlets, 999 Zudio stores, including seven in the UAE, and 32 stores under other lifestyle concepts.

In Q2FY27, Trent added 10 Westside stores and 19 Zudio outlets, while consolidating two Zudio stores. Its fashion brands now cover a retail area of over 18.5 million square feet, with operations spanning 339 cities, including three cities in the UAE.

“Our brands experienced solid traction during the quarter. It was encouraging to witness a more robust consumer sentiment despite the relatively inflationary backdrop. We are increasingly expanding our presence across diverse markets, including in many Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations. The compelling reception we are witnessing gives us the conviction to double down into more hinterlands," said Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent Limited.

Trent share price - Should you buy, sell or hold? Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, recommended investors to consider booking partial profits while retaining a position for the longer-term opportunity, following the sharp post-results rally.

“Fresh investors should avoid chasing the rally and wait for consolidation or better valuations. Sustained growth will depend on improving existing-store productivity and disciplined expansion,” Garg said.

Brokerage firm Elara Capital has upgraded the Tata Group stock to ‘buy’ and has retained it as its top stock pick in the retail sector. The brokerage firm has given a target price of ₹3600, seeing an upside potential up to 26%.

“We upgrade TRENT to Buy and retain it as our preferred pick within retail. The stock fell ~7% from its three-month peak, providing an attractive entry opportunity. While near-term earnings growth is relatively subdued owing to inflation, we expect a meaningful acceleration in FY28E, with earnings growth of 25% in FY27E-29E. We raise our TP to INR 3,600 (from INR 3,500), reflecting a modest upward revision to EPS estimates, based on 64x Sep-28E standalone P/E, 2x EV/Sales for Star Bazaar, and 40x P/E for Zara and Massimo Dutti. Our rating upgrade also reflects better medium-term earnings visibility, and healthy return ratios. Key risks are slower LFL recovery and prolonged inflation in fabric,” the firm said in a note.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the Trent stock, with a revised target price of ₹3,700, seeing an upside potential up to 29%.

“We raise FY27-29E standalone Pre IND-AS EBITDA by ~3-4%, largely driven by slightly higher growth and operating leverage. We now build in a FY26-29E CAGR of ~21%/28%/22% in standalone revenue/Pre-Ind AS EBITDA/Adj. PAT. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR3,700, premised on 35x Dec'28 pre-IND AS EV/EBITDA for Trent standalone (Westside+Zudio),” the brokerage firm said.