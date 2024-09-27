Markets
Trent stock trades at 216 times earnings. Is it still cheap?
Puja Tayal 7 min read 27 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- If you think Trent’s surge from ₹500 a share in September 2019 to ₹7,600 in September 2024 has resulted in irrational valuations, this article is for you.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As many as 29 Tata Group stocks are listed on the stock exchange, of which five are already in the Nifty 50. From 30 September, another multibagger Tata Group stock will enter the benchmark index. This stock surged almost 1,430% in the past five, giving the company a market cap of ₹2.7 trillion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less