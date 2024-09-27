Trent stock trades at 216 times earnings. Is it still cheap?

Trent also beats the competition on pricing. While many fashion and lifestyle retailers offer discounts that affect their margins, Zudio and Westside sell at full price. In its FY24 annual report, Trent said, “Customers subconsciously attach more value to full-priced offerings and correlate full price to a strong brand. Consequently, we stay away from discounting and also avoid active marketing spends." Despite this, revenue has grown consistently. Trent has full control over price, too, as its private labels are only sold in its own stores, and at Tata Cliq and Tata Neu online. So far, the numbers show consumers are willing to pay full price.