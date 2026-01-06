Trent shares crash 8% after Q3 business update. What's ailing this Tata group stock?

Shares of fashion retailer Trent Limited suffered a massive 8% fall on Tuesday, January 6, following the release of its business update for the third quarter (October-December) of the ongoing fiscal 2025-26 (Q3FY26).

Trent share price cracked as much as 8.3% to the day's low of ₹4060.65 on the BSE, its lowest level since April 2024. Last year, the Tata group stock emerged as the worst Nifty 50 performer as it slumped 40% amid slowing sales momentum and valuation concerns.

Advertisement

The trend seems to be continuing as Street once again sold off Trent amid growth moderation.

Trent Q3 Business Update For Q3FY26, Trent, in an exchange filing last evening, said that its revenue (excluding GST) jumped 17% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5,220 crore as against ₹4,466 crore in the same period a year ago. For the nine months of the current fiscal, the figure was higher by 18% YoY at ₹14,604 crore.