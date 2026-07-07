Trent shares crash over 11% after Q1FY27 business update. Here's what spooked investors

Trent share price looked set to snap its six-day winning streak, as the speciality retail stock crashed more than 11% in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, 7 July, a day after the company posted its business updates for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27).

Trent shares opened at ₹3,111 against their previous close of ₹3,343.40 and crashed as much as 11.3% to hit an intraday low of ₹2,964.65.

Shares of the company suffered strong losses as the company's Q1 business updates failed to meet expectations.

In an exchange filing after market hours on 6 July, Trent said standalone revenue from operations rose by 19% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5,666 crore.

Revenue from merchandise sales, excluding other operating income, also rose 19% YoY in the June quarter, the company said.

Trent further said that as of 30 June 2026, its portfolio of 1,312 stores includes 301 Westside, 982 Zudio (including 7 in the UAE) and 29 stores across other lifestyle concepts. This involved a net addition of 1 Westside and 19 Zudio stores during the quarter.

These business updates signal the company may miss Street expectations for the company's Q1 earnings. This seems to have worried investors.

As per brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Trent is expected to report a 22% revenue growth in Q1FY27, driven by store additions and SSG recovery

Motilal expected 15 store additions in Zudio, while the Westside store count could remain stable QoQ at 300 during the quarter.

"Trent’s Q1 standalone revenue grew nearly 19% YoY versus our estimate of nearly 22% YoY. Revenue growth was primarily driven by nearly 26% YoY increase in store count, with revenue per store declining nearly 5% YoY (versus 4% YoY fall in Q4FY26), indicating either a slower ramp-up of newer stores or continuation of cannibalisation impact on select stores," said Motilal.