Trent shares jump 13%, touch ₹6,000 mark as Q1 earnings top expectations

Trent's standalone revenue grew by 56% year-over-year to 4,104 crore. EBITDA increased by 66.8% YoY to 612.7 crore, while profit after tax soared by 134.47% YoY to 391.2 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published9 Aug 2024, 02:19 PM IST
Trent shares jump 13% as Q1 earnings top expectations, touch <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 for first time
Trent shares jump 13% as Q1 earnings top expectations, touch ₹6,000 for first time(Pixabay)

Shares of Trent, a Tata Group company known for its portfolio of retail concepts, surged by 13% in today's afternoon trade, crossing the 6,000 mark for the first time, reaching 6,373 per share. This rally followed the company's impressive June quarter results, which exceeded market expectations.

Trent released its Q1FY25 results today during market hours, reporting strong performance across all key formats. Standalone revenue grew by 56% YoY to 4,104 crore, driven by aggressive store expansions in Zudio and double-digit like-for-like (LFL) growth in fashion concepts like Westside, Zudio, and other lifestyle stores.

Also Read | Trent jumps 5% to new high on hopes of inclusion in Nifty, up 13% in 8 sessions

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) increased by 66.8% YoY to 612.7 crore, while profit after tax soared by 134.47% YoY to 391.2 crore.  Earlier, global brokerage firm Phillip Capital expected Trent to report a 74% YoY rise in net profit at 258.30 crore for the June quarter, compared with 166.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

Westside and Zudio continued to maintain consistent gross margins, with an overall operating EBIT margin of 10.6% for Q1FY25, compared to 7.8% for Q1 FY24.

Also Read | Trent’s PE multiple is almost 200x. Does it still qualify for an investment?

Store portfolio

As of June 30, 2024, Trent's store portfolio comprised 228 Westside stores, 559 Zudio stores, and 36 stores across other lifestyle concepts. During the quarter, the company opened 6 new Westside stores and 16 new Zudio stores across 12 cities, expanding Trent's presence to 178 cities, according to the company's earnings filing. 

Westside stores typically cover 20,000–30,000 sq. ft. and are spread across 86 cities, while Zudio, a value fashion destination, operates with stores ranging from 7,000–10,000 sq. ft.

The company reported that both Westside and Zudio continued to show consistent and encouraging traction, despite challenges such as heatwave conditions in some regions and the general elections.

Also Read | Suzlon Energy mcap hits ₹1 lakh cr amid unbroken 5-month surge in stock price

The WestStyleClub, Westside's loyalty program, delivered strong results, while emerging categories like beauty and personal care, innerwear, and footwear gained significant customer traction. These emerging categories now contribute to over 20% of the company's standalone revenues.

The Star business, which operates 72 stores, including six new stores added during the quarter, also saw improved customer engagement and growing sales densities. This segment posted an operating revenue growth of 29% in Q1 FY25, with a like-for-like (LFL) growth of over 20%.

Also Read | 4 optical fiber stocks surge up to 12% ahead of BharatNet tender opening

Speaking on the performance, Mr. Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent Limited, said, "The overall market sentiment remains subdued with increased competitive intensity. On our part, we continue to witness encouraging traction for our lifestyle offerings across brands, concepts, categories, and channels. Focus on delivering consistent and improved value propositions keeps us relevant for our customers.

"Several new stores were added in Q1, and we expect a steady expansion of our portfolio going forward. The success of its own branded products also augurs well for the Star business. We are confident that this business is well poised to shift gears and deliver substantial value to customers and shareholders," he added.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 02:19 PM IST
