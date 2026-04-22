Trent shares jump 7% this week: Should you buy this Tata group stock ahead of bonus, dividend and Q4 results?

Tata group stock Trent, parent of fashion retailer Westside and Zudio, has seen strong investor interest this week ahead of the board meeting to consider its first-ever bonus issue, along with dividend and Q4 earnings.

Trent shares dipped marginally today, 22 April, to ₹4340.30 on the BSE amid a broader market weakness and as investors booked gains following a five-day rise. In this week alone, the Tata group stock has risen 7% and remains 32% higher on a year-to-date basis.

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Trent share price trend This rise follows a sharp 40% decline last year, turning it into the worst-performing Nifty 50 counter in 2025, after 11 annual back-to-back gains.

Also Read | Trent to consider bonus, dividend along with Q4 results on this date

The stock had come under pressure amid higher valuations and slowing sales growth owing to weak LFL (in non-cluster stores) amid weak discretionary demand, rising competition in metro/tier 1 markets and its entry into lower-tier markets, which take time to reach desired productivity levels.

However, recent channel checks by brokerages suggest outperformance versus peers and easing cannibalisation impact on existing stores.

For the fourth quarter, Trent posted a 20% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone revenue to ₹4,937 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹4,106 crore in the same period a year ago. The growth matched the same pace as in Q1 after moderating during Q2 and Q3 and weighing heavily on Trent shares.

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Should you buy Trent shares ahead of bonus, dividend? Trent heads into its Q4 results with strong momentum, but the risk-reward at current levels is no longer as compelling for fresh entry.

"The company is expected to consider a final dividend and a potential bonus issue alongside its results, which has acted as a near-term trigger for the sharp rally. From an investment standpoint, buying ahead of results after such a steep run-up calls for caution. A bonus issue may support sentiment and liquidity, but it does not alter fundamentals," said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS.

Operationally, he said, the story remains intact as Zudio continues to scale rapidly, store additions remain robust, and demand trends in value fashion are holding up well. However, at this stage, the focus shifts to execution metrics, particularly margins, inventory management and like-for-like growth, which will determine whether the premium valuation sustains, according to Dasani.

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With the Tata group stock delivering one of its strongest monthly performances in over a decade, a large part of the optimism appears priced in. This, Dasani believes, creates the possibility of a muted or even negative reaction if earnings fail to exceed expectations. He advised existing investors to continue to hold, given the structural growth story, but added that fresh exposure is better timed post-results or on meaningful corrections rather than chasing momentum at current levels.

Trent shares — Technical outlook Even on technical charts, Trent shares are approaching a key resistance at the falling 50-week EMA near 4400.

"This level marks a significant supply zone, and price action suggests the rally is becoming extended in the near term. Momentum remains positive, but risk-reward at current levels appears stretched," said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree.

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According to him, a pullback toward the 3900 zone is highly likely, which would act as a healthy bullish retracement and allow indicators to cool off. "Such a move can reset the structure and provide a stronger base for the next leg higher. Sustained strength above 4400 would negate the pullback scenario," he added.

Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, added that the sharp rally in Trent has brought the stock into near-term overbought conditions.

"Fresh buying should be avoided at current levels; a breakout above ₹4,500 can trigger upside towards ₹4,800–5,100 with SL at ₹3,950. For existing positions, consider partial profit booking and trail SL at ₹4,050. Any rejection from resistance may lead to a pullback towards ₹4,000–3,800, so aggressive shorts are only advisable below ₹4,250," Jagad advised.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.